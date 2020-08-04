O'FALLON, Ill. — Five health centers in southern Illinois have received more than $6.2 million in grants to combat the spread of COVID-19.
One of the centers, located in East St. Louis, received $2.3 million.
The grants were awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Funding program.
“Through these uncertain times, our medical workers and hospital staff have made incredible sacrifices to keep us safe,” said Illinois Representative Mike Bost in a press release. “These grants will provide much-needed resources to Southern Illinois health centers so they can continue to treat patients and protect our communities from coronavirus.”
The total list of health centers to receive funding:
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc. in East St. Louis: $2,311,505
- Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation in Carterville: $1,063,805
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher: $1,247,930
- Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo: $878,615
- RURAL HEALTH INC in Anna: $761,120
