SIUE students must be vaccinated or wear mask

Students who are not vaccinated may also have to participate in periodic testing

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University students studying on campus this fall will have two options: get vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask, the university announced Wednesday.

Students who are not vaccinated may also have to participate in periodic testing "until it is determined by health experts that this asymptomatic testing is no longer necessary," SIUE President Dan Mahony wrote in a letter.

Some students, like student-athletes and students who are studying health care fields, may be required to get vaccinated.

"To be clear, we strongly encourage as many students, and SIU faculty and staff, as possible to be vaccinated before classes begin this fall," Mahony wrote. "The data on the efficacy of the vaccination is overwhelming, including as it relates to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus."

The letter did not provide details on whether students will have to provide proof of their vaccination status.

The Madison County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic on the SIUE campus on June 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Student Fitness Center. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and the clinic is open to SIUE faculty and students and the general public.

Click here to schedule an appointment through the Illinois health department website.