ST CHARLES, Mo. — Special Olympics Missouri announced it is canceling the State Indoor Games in St. Charles due to concerns over COVID-19.

The organization said it was going to move forward with the games until March 7, when the first person in Missouri tested positive for the virus.

Four people in St. Charles have also been quarantined due to possible coronavirus exposure.

St. Louis County health officials “strongly requested” that the organization not move forward with the event.

“Our number one priority is keeping our athletes safe. When our athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers attend one of our 300-plus yearly trainings and competitions, they put their trust in us each time that we are prepared to deal with any issues that may arise,” the organization said in a press release.

The organization said it will be constantly evaluating all upcoming programming events on a daily basis.

