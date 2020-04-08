Special School District of St. Louis County pivots to 100% virtual start to school year

"It has since become clear that we could not move forward with in-person classes for the safety of our students and staff"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Changing the course from its original plans, the Special School District of St. Louis County announced that it will start out the school year 100% online.

The district originally announced a few weeks ago that it would let parents choose in-person or virtual learning for the fall semester. Recent developments with the coronavirus pandemic caused them to scrap those plans.

The school year now will begin completely online on Aug. 24. Families who receive SSD services in partner districts will continue to follow plans put in place by that district.

SSD provides special education services to students with disabilities and technical education to area high school students. It serves more than 24,000 students in the county, according to its website.

The district directed parents to information and resources on its website.

"We realize families who chose the in-person option will be disappointed," said SSD Superintendent Elizabeth Keenan in a video posted to the website. "We are also disappointed as well and look forward to the day when we can safely welcome back all of our students and our staff in person."

Last week, the St. Louis County health department recommend all schools begin the school year online.

"It is our strong recommendation that all schools open as virtual as possible in the fall," Page said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The county sent a letter to area superintendents with a formal recommendation.

Here is the full statement released by the Special School District of St. Louis County :

"Along with our partner districts in St. Louis County, Special School District has been developing plans for the 2020-2021 academic year that take into consideration the ever-changing health and safety concerns due to the pandemic.

"A few weeks ago, we announced that as conditions stood that day, our SSD schools would reopen on Aug. 24 under Plan A - Family Choice, in which families could choose between in-person attendance at an SSD school for their child or distance learning.

"On Aug. 3, the SSD Board of Education voted to start school on Aug. 24 under Plan B – 100% Distance Learning for all students who attend SSD schools. The Board approved moving to this plan until data show that students and staff can go back to school safely. The data will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

"Families who receive SSD services in partner districts will follow the educational model and plans put in place by that district. SSD has been working diligently with each of our partner districts in the development of their individual return-to-school plans.

"More information and resources for families are included below.