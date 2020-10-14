Special School District of St. Louis County to return to in-person learning in phases

Families will have the choice to participate in the reopening plan or continue distance learning

ST. LOUIS — The Special School District Board of Education has approved a reopening plan for the district's schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the board voted to begin a phased reopening of Special School District of St. Louis County (SSD) schools and programs.

Phases 1 and 2 for all SSD schools include an option that allows families to choose to participate in the phased plan or continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.

Families who want to continue distance learning also will have an option to receive related services in-person, according to the district’s website.

The district will be reaching out to families on Wednesday with information about the options. Families are asked to make their choice by Monday, Oct. 19.

Students who attend in-person classes during the phases that include hybrid learning will be divided into two groups – Group A and B. Group A will attend in-person classes on different days than Group B.

Below is an outline of the phased reopening plan:

SSD Special Education Schools – Elementary age (K-8)

Ackerman School, Litzsinger School, Southview School

Beginning Nov. 9 – Phase 1: Family Choice Hybrid Family choice of two days per week in-person learning or 100% distance learning

Beginning Jan. 4, 2021 – Phase 2: Family Choice Full-Time Family choice of five days per week in-person learning or 100% distance learning



SSD Special Education Schools – High school age

Neuwoehner High School, Northview High School, Southview School, Bridges and Vocational Skills Program (VSP)

Beginning Nov. 9 – Phase 1: Family Choice Hybrid

Beginning Jan. 19, 2021 – Phase 2: Family Choice Full-Time

SSD Technical High Schools

North Technical High School and South Technical High School

Jan. 19, 2021 – Phase 1: Family Choice Hybrid (1 day) Family choice of one day per week in-person learning or 100% distance learning

Will re-evaluate in Jan. 2021 – Phase 2: Family Choice Hybrid (2 days) Family choice of two days per week in-person learning or 100% distance learning

Will re-evaluate in Jan. 2021 – Phase 3: 100% In-Person Five days per week in-person learning with no distance learning option



Click here for more information about the reopening plan.