No COVID-19 cases from Missouri salon, health department says

Two stylists had confirmed cases in May after working at the Great Clips, potentially exposing 140 clients and six coworkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health officials say none of the people potentially exposed to the coronavirus at a Springfield hair salon contracted COVID-19.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Monday that the incubation period for those exposed at a Great Clips salon has passed, and no clients or workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Two stylists had confirmed cases in May after working at the Great Clips, potentially exposing 140 clients and six coworkers. The health department said 46 people sought testing after word of the potential exposure and none tested positive.