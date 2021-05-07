Springfield, Missouri, hospital opens 6th virus ward

The Mercy Hospital is treating people from the local rural communities, according to a hospital executive.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield, Missouri hospital on Sunday announced it opened its sixth COVID-19 ward as the delta virus variant rages in the state’s southwest region.

That's the most virus wards Mercy Hospital in Springfield has had, The Kansas City Star reported. Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick tweeted that the hospital needed at most five COVID-19 wards last year.

The hospital was treating 133 virus patients as of Sunday.