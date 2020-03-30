ST. LOUIS — SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is addressing rumors that are circulating in a Facebook post purported to be written by one of its nurses.

The post, shared widely on Facebook, described that the hospital was overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and claimed an ER doctor was seriously ill with the virus.

"In these trying times, and with the easy availability of social media, facts can become distorted. Over the weekend, a Facebook post painted a disturbing picture of a hospital ER overrun with COVID-19 cases. In truth, our ED has been experiencing manageable volume, and no emergency physician has been hospitalized with the virus," the hospital said in a Facebook statement Sunday.

"...The COVID-19 pandemic is a first in our lifetime and we are proud of our amazing staff who are working hard during a time of high anxiety. They embody our Mission each day and we support them strongly."

SSM Health announced Friday that a doctor at another of its hospitals, St. Mary’s Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from SSM Health, the doctor had not seen any patients at St. Mary’s Hospital since March 16 and is quarantined at home.

RELATED: Doctor at St. Mary's Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

More local stories: