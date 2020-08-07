SSM Health DePaul Hospital has discharged 300 COVID-19 patients

"We are here for you and ready to provide safe, high-quality care"

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health DePaul Hospital announced that as of July 8, it has successfully treated and discharged at least 300 COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Sriram Vissa, DePaul Hospital’s chief medical officer, said the collaborative work that takes place at the hospital is "a testament to the resilience and leadership of its medical staff.”

“I have witnessed dedication and great personal sacrifice by our staff and their families,” he said. “Some of our providers were afflicted, but thankfully recovered completely and have returned to the line of duty to serve our patients and community.”

DePaul and other SSM Health facilities have resumed limited elective surgeries and procedures with new guidelines to keep patients and staff safe, according to a press release.

“I am assured that we are striving hard to provide the best care possible for our patents with COVID-19 and are well-prepared for any potential surges in the future,” Vissa said in the release. “We are here for you and ready to provide safe, high-quality care.”

SSM Health has implemented polices to keep visitors safe including:

Screening/testing of all patients prior to their scheduled procedures

Strict visitor policy to limit unnecessary traffic in our facilities

Entrance screening for all employees, patients and visitors to our facilities; hand sanitation is required

Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff

Requiring all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter our facilities

Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes in our clinics, hospitals and surgery centers

Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing

Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing

Discontinuation of public water fountains