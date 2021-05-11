SSM Health documentary offers 'unprecedented' look at COVID-19 pandemic

It shows scenes from hospitals, homes and a PPE supply center and provides a "searing look at a historic event in ways largely unseen by the public"

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health filmmakers released a documentary offering a never-before-seen look at the COVID-19 pandemic from the front lines.

"Behind the Mask" is a 35-minute documentary released on YouTube this week. It shows scenes from hospitals, homes and a PPE supply center and provides a "searing look at a historic event in ways largely unseen by the public", according to a press release from SSM.

The film was shot at homes and facilities in Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Missouri.

"The struggle and death of patients, the heroics of caregivers — and the toll the pandemic took on them — have largely been hidden from the public eye, as hospitals and health systems had to restrict visitors and shut down their campuses to prevent the coronavirus from spreading," the press release said.