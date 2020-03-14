ST. LOUIS — SSM Health will be holding free virtual visits for anyone who is concerned that they are having symptoms of or may have been exposed to coronavirus.

These visits will be available to residents of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

According to a news release from SSM Health, everyone is eligible for the free evaluation, regardless of whether they have insurance or if they are an SSM Health patient.

"The evaluation begins with a series of questions regarding a patient’s symptoms and exposure. Following the visit, the patient will be connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider to review a care plan if needed. If testing is recommended, patients will be sent to the nearest SSM Health testing facility," a news release from SSM Health said.

Anyone who is interested in getting a free virtual evaluation should visit SSM Health's website here.

Other resources for residents:

For general questions and guidance, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 877-435-8411 or dial 2-1-1. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

St. Louis County residents who are experiencing symptoms of a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and have reason to believe were in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 should call the St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. This phone number is only for county residents experiencing the symptoms listed above.

St. Louis County residents also can use stlcorona.com.

Mercy is opening a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield amid coronavirus concerns. The test collection site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

St. Charles County launched a website that keeps track of coronavirus cases in the area.

CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: 2 more people test 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus in Missouri, state of emergency declared due to COVID-19

RELATED: 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County