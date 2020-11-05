SSM Health is requiring face masks, urging people not to delay medical care

SSM Health is urging people not to postpone medical care, especially those with urgent needs

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health is now requiring all employees, patients and visitors to wear face masks when entering its facilities.

The new dictate took effect Monday. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own cloth face coverings; if not, the hospital will provide cloth masks as supplies allow.

Those who are given a mask are asked to wash it and continue to wear it on future visits.

The new rule means the need for masks is greater than ever, the health system said. It provided guidance on how to donate on its website.

SSM Health is also urging people not to postpone medical care, especially those with chronic illnesses or urgent conditions, and those needing biopsies or other diagnostic procedures.

“We know many people are delaying essential care due to fear of infection,” said SSM Health Chief Clinical Officer Matt Hanley, MD, in a press release. “While it’s natural to be concerned, not seeking care could negatively impact their overall health and well-being. We want our patients and communities to know they can safely seek medical care and still protect themselves.”

To help mitigate the threat of COVID-19, the system said it has been screening employees, patients, and visitors, as well as screening all patients prior to scheduled procedures. It has also enhanced its cleaning and disinfecting processes in its centers.

Visitor restrictions are in place, and waiting room seating has been adjusted to allow for appropriate social distancing.

New and current SSM Health patients can also schedule a telehealth visit by calling their provider or visiting ssmhealth.com/find-a-doctor.