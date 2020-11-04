ST. LOUIS — The neonatal intensive care unit at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital came up with a sweet way to show appreciation for their coworkers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

The NICU staff had their own children, and those of family and friends, create drawings of thanks and encouragement for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

You can see some of the drawings embedded in this story.

"We wanted to do something to say thank you and let those working on the front lines of this pandemic know that they were in our thoughts an prayers," clinical NICU nurse at SSM St. Mary's Melissa Miller said. "Our staff reached out to their family members and friends and asked them to have their children draw pictures to thank the medical professionals and those who support them for their hard work and dedication during these difficult times."

SSM Health

The hospital said they received an "overwhelming response" and outpouring of support of signs offering encouragement. The NICU staff put the drawings on a poster board to present to their coworkers.

SSM Health

SSM Health

"Kind gestures like these show that our community appreciates and supports us, and hopefully brings a little joy during these tough days," Miller said.

SSM Health

