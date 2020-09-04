ST CHARLES, Mo. — Eight more residents of a St. Charles senior facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional resident has died from the virus.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and Frontier Health & Rehabilitation confirmed the new cases and death Thursday evening.

At this time, 50 residents have tested positive, health officials said. A resident who earlier had tested positive passed away. The county said the man was in his 70s and is the 11th coronavirus-related death in St. Charles County. In all, six residents of Frontier Health have died because of the coronavirus.

The 10 staff members who’ve tested positive remain in quarantine in their homes.

Frontier has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in any health care facility in the St. Louis area.

CenterPointe Hospital, also located in St. Charles County, has 27 staff members and four patients who’ve tested positive as of Thursday evening.

Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington, Missouri has reported 34 positive cases of COVID-19, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.

St. Charles County is reporting 325 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

