ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles Country Pet Adoption Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized.

St. Charles County health officials were notified about the positive result from the state lab Wednesday morning.

The employee last worked at the facility on March 20, according to a press release. The center closed to the public on March 25 and is only taking appointments for reclaiming lost animals.

Public health officials have started contact tracing and investigations on employees at the center and will follow appropriate protocol for cleaning, according to the release.

The center is located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.

Any resident who is showing symptoms or has questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 636-949-1899.

