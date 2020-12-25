Judge denies initial bid to overturn 11 p.m. close for St. Charles County bars

Two restaurants filed a lawsuit and asked for a temporary restraining order preventing the governments from enforcing the early close time, which remains in effect

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A state court judge on Wednesday denied an initial bid to overturn an 11 p.m. mandated closing time for St. Charles County bars and restaurants.

Two restaurants — Tony's on Main, 132 N. Main, St. Charles; and Shamrock's Pub and Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters — filed suit Tuesday against the county and city of St. Charles, and asked for a temporary restraining order preventing the governments from enforcing the early close time, which remains in effect.

St. Charles County's top health official, Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, on Nov. 25 ordered all bars and restaurants in the county to abide by the earlier closure time, citing crowds that come to the Main Street entertainment district from Illinois, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County — all of which had earlier closure times, making "social distancing impossible."

St. Charles County Circuit Court Judge Ted House on Wednesday denied the motion for a temporary restraining order, and said that he would hear arguments over whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the governments on Jan. 8.

The suit claims that Cianci-Chapman erred in his order by relying on a Missouri law that pertains only to the rule-making authority of the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, which is no longer in effect. It also claims that Cianci-Chapman's order cites another state law that pertains only to counties in Missouri that have county health center boards and county commissions, neither of which applies to St. Charles.