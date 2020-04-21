ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Four more residents of St. Charles County have died from the coronavirus, the county health department announced Monday afternoon. This brings the total to 23 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The four additional deaths confirmed Monday were:

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 50s

A woman in her 70s, who was a resident of Frontier Health & Rehabilitation

Over the weekend, Frontier Health confirmed two more residents died from the virus. Sunday night, the facility said 12 residents have died and 63 residents and 12 employees have tested positive. All 12 of the employees are quarantined in their homes.

One of the two deaths reported by Frontier Sunday matched the description for the Frontier patient death from the county health department Monday. 5 On Your Side has reached out to Frontier to determine if it was the same person, but Frontier has not responded as of this writing.

St. Charles County reported 467 positive cases of COVID-19. An additional 584 people are being monitored.

