ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two residents who lived at a senior health facility in St. Charles have died from COVID-19. It’s the latest update from Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, where several other residents and staff members have tested positive.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been four coronavirus-related deaths in St. Charles County. Officials confirmed the two deaths at Frontier are included in the four deaths the county has reported so far.

5 On Your Side previously has reported that a man in his 70s was the first person in the county to die from the coronavirus. The county did not release any details about the second death. On Tuesday, the county confirmed an 83-year-old woman died. On Wednesday, a man in his 70s died from the coronavirus.

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

There are 16 other residents who have tested positive. Three staff members also have tested positive.

Tuesday evening, Frontier said in addition to those who already have confirmed positives, 12 other staff members are out sick with illnesses. They will all be tested before returning to work, the facility said.

Frontier said it has enough personal protective equipment for its staff members and is taking all necessary precautions.

While several employees are out, nurses and care managers from other nursing home communities are working at Frontier to fill in for those who are out sick. The facility also has volunteers helping out, including family members of some staff members.

RELATED: Here's when COVID-19 could peak in Missouri and Illinois