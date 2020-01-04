ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A fourth person in St. Charles County has died from COVID-19.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health said it was notified Wednesday that a man in his 70s died after contracting the virus.

No other information about the patient was released.

The county health department said it's "working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate the illness, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness."

On Tuesday, an 83-year-old woman became the third person in St. Charles County to die from COVID-19.

There are now 114 people who’ve tested positive in St. Charles County. The county is monitoring an additional 469 people for coronavirus symptoms.

One of the most recent people to test positive is a St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center employee, who is is currently hospitalized with the virus. The employee last worked at the facility on March 20, according to a news release. The center closed to the public on March 25 and is only taking appointments for reclaiming lost animals.

Tuesday night, Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles County confirmed nine more residents and a one staff member tested positive for coronavirus at the senior facility. That brings the total to 12 residents and two staff members who’ve tested positive at Frontier since last week.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri with 5 On Your Side's interactive map below.

Latest coronavirus headlines: