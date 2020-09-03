ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two men and two women have been quarantined due to possible coronavirus exposure, the county's director of communications said.

St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger said two of the people are in isolation at a hospital for treatment while the other two are in self-quarantine at their homes.

Enger said two of the people — a 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman — had traveled to Mexico. They are being held in isolation at a hospital outside of St. Charles County. A 55-year-old woman is in self-quarantine after traveling to Washington state. A 40-year-old man is self-quarantined after coming home from a trip to Germany.

Enger said she does not know if the four people are related in any way.

The first case of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Missouri was announced on March 7.

A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who recently traveled to Italy is the state’s first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Saturday night.

Her test results are being called "presumptive positive" because the test she was given was not FDA approved, but the results are being treated as a positive result. It was processed at a health lab in Missouri. Last month, the state health department received federal approval to run tests in its own health lab.

Health officials throughout Missouri are monitoring people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk of exposure.

As of Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has tested 26 people for coronavirus, with this being the first presumptive case. Three more tests are in progress. It is not known if these cases in St. Charles County are included in this count.

