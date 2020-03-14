ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has declared an emergency in St. Charles County due to coronavirus concerns.

“I am declaring this as an emergency to better arm the county against the unknowns of this pandemic, and so that we can access potential federal funding should the need arise," Ehlmann said.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is advising the public not to attend gatherings of 250 people or more in a single indoor space. The Department Health also advised those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 to not attend gatherings of 10 or more people.

St. Charles County is not prohibiting any events at this time.

St. Charles County has tested eight individuals for COVID-19, seven of which have come back negative, with one test still awaiting results, according to St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman.

There have been four cases of coronavirus in Missouri so far. Three of them are "presumptive positive" as of Friday night. One case has been confirmed by the CDC.

Earlier Friday, St. Louis County made a similar move in declaring a state of emergency. Also, Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency for Missouri to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

