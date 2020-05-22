St. Charles County holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing next week

The testing is open to all Missouri residents who register online, regardless if they have symptoms or not

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — People will be able to get tested for COVID-19 in St. Charles County for five days at the end of May.

On Friday, the county announced that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will be performing drive-thru COVID-19 testing at two locations in St. Charles County from May 26 to May 30.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 26-28 at the St. Charles County Department of Public Health at 1650 Boone's Lick Road in St. Charles.

It will also be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 29-30 at the St. Charles County Youth Activity Park at 7801 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie.

As of now, the state expects to perform 2,500 tests over five days at the two sites.