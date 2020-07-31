St. Charles County to give away free masks to residents next week

"It is our hope that those who are not wearing masks because they don’t have them will stop by"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Free masks will be available for St. Charles County residents at a "Mask Up Pick-Up" drive-thru event next week.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Liberty High School at 2275 Sommers Road in Lake St. Louis. Approximately 30,000 masks will be distributed in the parking lot near the school’s entrance.

Each resident will receive 10 free disposable masks. The county is asking all residents to stay in their cars while picking up masks. Workers will be wearing gloves and masks during the event.

“It is our hope that those who are not wearing masks because they don’t have them will stop by and that they will continue seeking out places to find additional masks they may need to get through this pandemic,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “It is extremely important for us all to wear masks while in public to help protect the community from this highly contagious disease.”

Ehlmann said additional mask giveaway events are being planned and those who are unable to attend the Aug. 6 event can visit their local library where the county has provided masks for the public.

To date, the county has distributed nearly 500,000 masks to libraries, businesses, churches, restaurants, schools and non-profit agencies, according to a news release.