St. Charles County giving away 30,000 disposable masks Wednesday

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to noon at CarShield Field

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Charles County will be handing out 30,000 free masks on Wednesday as part of its mask distribution program.

The drive-through "Mask Up Pick-Up" event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at CarShield Field on 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd. in O'Fallon, Missouri. County residents will receive 10 free disposable masks that have been placed in bags by workers wearing personal protective equipment.

Those who take part are asked enter Carshield Field's parking lot on the west side of T.R. Hughes Boulevard and stay in their cars. Workers wearing masks and gloves will hand them the masks.

This is the county's third drive-through mask giveaway. Anyone who isn't able to attend can visit the St. Charles City-County Library, where the county has also provided masks for public distribution.