ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County launched a website that keeps track of coronavirus cases in the area.

The site lists the number of:

people who are currently being monitored

people who have completed the monitoring period

tests pending at the Missouri State Public Health Lab

negative tests

presumptive positive tests

Currently, there are five people who are being monitored and there are zero presumptive positive tests.

St. Charles County activated its Incident Command Center after learning of the woman in St. Louis County, who tested positive. The Centers for Disease Control has since confirmed the positive diagnosis.

"Staff from multiple disciplines are working together in one location to constantly monitor for cases in our area and are following protocol developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," according to the site.

