St. Charles County Library goes to curbside only due to coronavirus

ST CHARLES, Mo. — All of the branches of the St. Charles City-County Library District will be moving to curbside-only due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the county.

A press release from the library district said all the branches will shift to curbside delivery only starting on Monday, November 23, 2020.

While libraries are closed to the public, customers can pick up items on hold by using drive-up or curbside services.

Bookdrops will still be available, and WiFi services will be offered in the library parking lots.

Beginning Wednesday, November 25, during curbside hours, customers can make appointments via phone for the following services:

One hour of in-branch desktop computer usage. (Masks are required while inside the Library.)

Print or fax services.

Chromebook computers for limited use on Library grounds.

To arrange for those services, customers are asked to contact their branch directly. You can find contact information here.

“As COVID exposure at several of our branches forced large numbers of our staff into quarantine, it became evident that we needed to shift to a service model that would enable us to continue to serve our customers while helping to safeguard the health and safety of all," said Library Director Jason Kuhl. "As soon as the situation improves, we look forward to resuming in-branch Library services.”

For more information about the St. Charles City-County Library District, visit Mylibrary.org.