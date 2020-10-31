St. Charles County man coping with losing his dad amid COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

"It's just so hard. It's not just my family, but it's thousands of families feeling the same way," said Mike Reynolds

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Eighty-six-year-old Jack Reynolds lived at St. Peters Manor Care Center for four years.

"He broke his hip a second time and that's what put him down," said Mike Reynolds, Jack's son.

Mike said he enjoyed visiting his dad on holidays, birthdays and as often as he could, but since the coronavirus pandemic?

"I've seen him one time looking through the glass outside of St. Peters Manor," said Mike Reynolds.

Now, he won't ever see his dad again.

The retired Wonder Bread worker died Friday.

"We have no control. We can't really see or touch or see how our loved member is feeling. My dad, he could feed himself, he could dress himself and he was healthy," said Mike Reynolds.

And that's why Mike said he couldn't believe the stunning news he received on Tuesday.

"We were informed that my father caught, has tested positive for COVID-19," Reynolds said.

He said his dad was transferred to a hospital the next day.

"I thought he was gonna get better. It's terrible and I feel more sorry for my mother who's been with the man for 60 years," added Mike.

This week, a spokesman for St. Peters Manor Care Center confirmed for 5 On Your Side that the nursing home is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that affected some residents and employees.

Friday, Craig Workman said "we do not confirm or deny medically-related deaths at our facility. However, we do report them to the St. Charles County Health Department, which in turn includes them in their daily covid updates for the county."

On Saturday, Mike Reynolds and his family will prepare his dad's memorial service.

Meantime, Reynolds said they're cherishing the good memories to get through this difficult time.