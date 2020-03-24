ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County has its first COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s.

“We are extremely saddened by this news,” County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

St. Charles County has a total of six cases, including Monday's death.

Ehlmann stressed the importance of following new guidelines in the county that go into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

“It is crucial,” he said, “that we all do everything we can to stop the spread of this disease.”

RELATED: St. Charles County issues new restrictions requiring people to stay at home to curb COVID-19 spread

Under the guidelines, people are to "remain within their residence or on the property surrounding their residence, except to engage in activities they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being, or for employment."

“The restrictions do not specify which businesses are essential,” Ehlmann said in the release. “Businesses and residents, not County Government, should determine what is essential. There is no way government can be aware of the unique needs of every individual."

St. Charles County also has a website that provides updates on total confirmed cases and outstanding tests, as well as other information residents need to stay healthy.

The death in St. Charles marks the fifth known death from the coronavirus in the state. Other coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Boone and Jackson counties.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Jefferson County announces first 3 COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Here's how our neighbors are spreading happiness amid a pandemic

RELATED: St. Louis County now has 90 COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to more than 200

RELATED: St. Louis businesses close for stay-at-home order

RELATED: St. Louis County launching economic rescue team to help with coronavirus impacts