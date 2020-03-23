ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Three additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Charles County. That doubles the total number of cases in the county to six people, according to the St. Charles County coronavirus webpage.
The three new residents are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 80s.
The cases were not travel-related, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health confirmed. These new cases are the first “community-acquired” ones in the county.
“These community-acquired cases highlight the extreme important of social distancing,” the health department wrote in a news release Monday.
Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has more resources and continuous updates on its website here.
