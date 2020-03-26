ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Department of Public Health’s Women, Infant and Children Program (WIC) will continue to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is only changing the way services are delivered, according to a press release.

Through the program, participating mothers and children receive nutritional foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding counseling and support and referral for medical services.

Until further notice, St. Charles County staff will complete appointments remotely by answering questions through phone or email, collecting correspondence through digital methods, delivering food instruments through mail and providing breast pumps or other supplies as needed through drop-off collections.

Foods offered through this program are low in sugar and are good sources of recommended nutrients, according to the release. Due to product delivery shortages in some Missouri communities, eligible food categories and specific food products has been expanded statewide through May 31.

“During this unprecedented event, many are finding it difficult to provide nutritional foods for their family,” said Eva Obirek, program manager for St. Charles County WIC. “We’re changing the way we deliver our services to help our current, and newly eligible, clients receive some of the help they may need and offering it in a way that helps to reduce the spread of this disease.”

To qualify for the program, St. Charles County WIC participants must meet income guidelines, be a Missouri resident and be at “nutritional risk” as determined by a medical professional, according to the release.

