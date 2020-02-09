6 in quarantine after St. Charles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Contact tracers identified three students and two staff members who were potentially exposed by the staffer who tested positive

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A staff member at St. Charles High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

City of St. Charles School District Superintendent Jason Sefrit sent a letter to families Tuesday. He wrote that the staff member is doing well and has been quarantining at home since the weekend after being exposed.

Contact tracers identified three students and two staff members who were potentially exposed by the staff member. Sefrit explained they were within 6 feet of the person/teacher for more than 15 minutes.

“All five have been sent home today and directed to contact their PCP and health department for quarantining protocols,” Sefrit wrote in the letter.

School officials will stay in contact with the staff members and students as they quarantine.

The high school will remain open.

“This is very unfortunate, but our protocols are in place and we're doing everything we can to mitigate the spread,” the superintendent said.