ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Leaders for St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties held a joint news conference Thursday afternoon.

All three counties announced they will be limiting groups to 10 or fewer at social gatherings. The counties join the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County in restricting groups of people as local health and government officials work to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in St. Charles County was confirmed on March 18.

“She has exposed no one in the community because of her actions,” Demetrius Cianci Chapman, Director of the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said. “It’s time for everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of this.”

As of 1:30 p.m., March 19, there are 212 people on an advisory quarantine and 39 people on an ordered quarantine in St. Charles County.

“We have had 100% cooperation from all of those folks, most recently, actually, right before I came here. This is an example of the kind of cooperation we're getting and the kind of cooperation we need,” Chapman said.

Franklin County officials said there are no confirmed cases in the county. There are “many people” being tested, but a specific number was not provided.

“We have zero positive cases, but we have many, many, many under test awaiting results. That being said - that is not bad news. That is good news to a degree. The devastating news is that which is forthcoming and we know this from the health professionals advice that we've gotten over the past several weeks,” Tim Baker said.

In Jefferson County, officials are monitoring eight people and said two individuals have pending test results.

