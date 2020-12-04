ST CHARLES, Mo. — Three more residents of a St. Charles senior facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total to 58 residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, the facility confirmed Saturday evening. About half of the residents at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nine are currently in the hospital. Twenty-seven residents have tested negative.

Six residents at Frontier Health have died because of COVID-19.

Ten staff members who previously tested positive remain in quarantine in their homes.

RELATED: 'It feels like I lost her' | Family worries about woman at St. Charles nursing home with COVID-19 cases

Frontier has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in any health care facility in the St. Louis area.

RELATED: 55 residents of St. Charles senior facility test positive for COVID-19

St. Charles County is reporting 349 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

Related Stories

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Warrenton Walmart pharmacy employee tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Missouri tops 4,000 COVID-19 cases across the state

RELATED: St. Louis City parks remain open despite St. Louis County park closures

RELATED: SSM NICU staff's kids draw pictures to encourage hospital front line workers fighting COVID-19

RELATED: You can now view shopping traffic before going to some Schnucks stores