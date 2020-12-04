ST CHARLES, Mo. — Three more residents of a St. Charles senior facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the total to 58 residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, the facility confirmed Saturday evening. About half of the residents at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nine are currently in the hospital. Twenty-seven residents have tested negative.
Six residents at Frontier Health have died because of COVID-19.
Ten staff members who previously tested positive remain in quarantine in their homes.
Frontier has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in any health care facility in the St. Louis area.
St. Charles County is reporting 349 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.
