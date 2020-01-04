ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Nine more residents and one more staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles.

The senior facility confirmed the update Tuesday evening. Last week, three other residents and a staff member also tested positive. They are all still recovering in quarantine, the facility said.

This brings the total to 12 residents and two staff members who’ve tested positive at Frontier since last week.

PREVIOUS: 3 residents of St. Charles senior facility test positive for COVID-19

In addition to those who already have confirmed positives, 12 other staff members are out sick with illnesses. They will all be tested before returning to work, the facility said.

Frontier said it has enough personal protective equipment for its staff members and is taking all necessary precautions.

While several employees are out, nurses and care managers from other nursing home communities are working at Frontier to fill in for those who are out sick. The facility also has volunteers helping out, including family members of some staff members.

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

You can see the full statement from Frontier Health & Rehabilitation below.

Today we received confirmation that nine additional residents and one additional staff member have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus since late last week. A total of twelve staff are currently out with illnesses and all will be tested prior to returning to work. Last week we announced that three residents and one employee tested positive, and they all remain in quarantine as they recover.

To help maintain adequate staffing levels, nurses and other care managers from many of the 15 other nursing home communities in our Missouri-wide REACH LTC network have come to Frontier to supplement our current staff. All have left their spouses and children to care for our residents and support our staff, many of whom are working overtime shifts. In addition, volunteers have come forward from the community to help us, including family members of some current staff.

We continue to have an adequate amount of personal protection equipment and other critical supplies on hand to support the needs of our caregivers and protect the health of our residents, thanks to allocations from our sister facilities and to a recent shipment received from state resources. We remain in very close communication with the St. Charles County Public Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and are taking all appropriate steps at this time to protect our residents and staff.

Frontier Health & Rehabilitation is grateful for the support provided to us by the St. Charles County Health Department since we first learned that one of our residents tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. Not only did they collaborate with us to inform the community promptly about the situation here, they have also helped us get the required testing and other resources needed to protect the health of our residents and staff in a timely manner. The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services and other state agencies have also supported our need for supplies and advocated for the delivery of supplies throughout this crisis.

Latest coronavirus headlines: