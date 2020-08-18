x
2 St. Charles West student athletes test positive for COVID-19

Although there is no proof that the positive tests are related to team activities, activities have been put on hold until further notice
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two student athletes at St. Charles West High School have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chris Bennett, communications coordinator for the City of St. Charles School District, confirmed the positive tests Tuesday morning.

Bennett said although there is no proof the positive tests are related to team activities, activities have been put on hold until further notice as a precaution.

The school will continue with its safety protocols which includes disinfection and sanitation, mask policy, social distancing guidelines and isolating and tracking illness.

