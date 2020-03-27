ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died Friday afternoon, St. Clair County health officials announced.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the latest victim of this virus," said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. "This is a tragic loss to our community and a reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19."

So far, there have been a total of 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Clair County, according to a press release.

Information is evolving on a daily basis and updates can be found on the county's website.

