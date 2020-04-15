ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — St. Clair County announced four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's death count to 15.

The St. Clair County Health Department announced the new deaths in its daily coronavirus briefing on the St. Clair County EMA Facebook page.

The patients who died were:

a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions

a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions

a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions

a man in his 70s with no known underlying health conditions

The Health Department said a total of 228 people have tested positive, and more than 1,000 people have been tested.

"These numbers never get easier to report in any category, but especially the deaths," said Samantha Bierman, the emergency response coordinator for the St. Clair County health department. "I hate to have those numbers rise, and of course, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family members who have lost loved ones to this virus."

The hospitals in St. Clair County are currently treating 37 Non-ICU Patients and 20 ICU patients, Bierman said. Twelve of those patients are on ventilators.

Madison County is the only other county in the Metro East with more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 135. There are eight other COVID-19 deaths in the Metro East, four in Monroe County, two in Madison County and one in both Fayette and Montgomery counties. Every county in the Metro East has at least one confirmed case.

In all, Illinois has 24,593 confirmed cases and 948 deaths. The state has tested more than 115,000 people.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Getting 'Payment Status Not Available' from the new IRS stimulus check tracker? You're not alone

RELATED: St. Louis restaurant gives back to community that's given so much, one hot dog at a time

RELATED: 'We can't let up now' | Efforts to flatten the curve are working in St. Louis

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: 3D printers inside closed schools are working overtime to make masks