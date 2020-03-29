ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — There are 31 COVID-19 cases in St. Clair County as of Sunday, March 29, up from 18 reported cases on Saturday according to the Illinois Department of Health.

Among those cases, two people have died.

The first death was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who died Friday. The second death, announced on Sunday, was a woman in her 30s.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the latest victim of COVID-19. This is another tragic loss to our community and again, a reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19. Everyone must continue to protect themselves, their family, friends and colleagues, by following the preventive measures and social distancing guidelines,” said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman.

RELATED: St. Clair County announces 2nd COVID-19 death

RELATED: 'The citizens are taking this very seriously' | St. Clair County increasing testing, preventative measures

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in a Sunday update that there are more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths reported since yesterday.

That brings the current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois to more than 4,500 and the number of deaths to 65.

Pritzker said about 4,000 people are being tested for COVID-19 daily in the state. He wants to see that number reach 10,000.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Everything we know coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Randolph County reports first 2 positive COVID-19 cases

RELATED: 4 residents, 2 staff members at Life Care Center of St. Louis test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Two City of St. Louis employees test positive for COVID-19