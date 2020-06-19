St. Clair County bringing mobile COVID-19 testing to Smithton, Marissa and Mascoutah

Mobile coronavirus testing is coming to some towns in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — More opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 are coming to the Metro East.

On Friday, the St. Clair County Health Department announced it would be offering mobile testing on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25.

On June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, mobile testing will be available in Marissa at the Macke Community Center. The community center is located at 815 North Borders Street.

Testing also will be available at the community park in Smithton on June 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Smithton Community Park is located off Route 159 in Smithton.

On Thursday, June 25, mobile testing will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheve Park in Mascoutah. The testing will be at the Ag Building at the corner of Harnett Street and Harper Road.

No appointment is necessary to get tested and the testing is free. A photo ID is required and you are asked to bring a health insurance card if you have one. You will be required to wear a mask when you show up. Tests will be done by a throat swab.

Tests will be available for adults and children over 3 years old.

For more information you can call 618-825-4420 or 618-825-4402.

According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Health, St. Clair County has had 1,561 total positive cases and 123 deaths related to COVID-19.