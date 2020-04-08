St. Clair County offering free testing in Fayetteville, Freeburg Thursday

The department will hold events at the Fayetteville and Freeburg village halls Thursday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The St. Clair County Health Department will hold a pair of free community testing events Thursday.

The St. Clair County Health Department is teaming up with SIHF Healthcare, Touchette Regional Hospital, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Villages of Fayetteville and Freeburg to provide the testing event at no cost to participants.

The testing events will be held at:

Fayetteville Village Hall: 2212 Main Avenue, Fayetteville, Illinois, 62258 — from 10 a.m. to noon

Freeburg Village Hall: 14 Southgate Center, Freeburg, Illinois, 62243 — from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 3 can be tested at the event. Masks are required. Photo identification is required, and participants are asked to bring a health insurance card if they have one.

Results are typically available in two to five days.

For more information, visit the St. Clair County Health Department website.

If you can't make it to one of the events, the Illinois Department of Public Health offers free walk-up or drive-thru testing at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Capacity is limited and hours of operation are subject to change on a daily basis based on available equipment.

For more information about the community testing in East St. Louis, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.