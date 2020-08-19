2 free testing events coming to St. Clair County next week

The events will be held at Southwestern Illinois College and Okaw Valley Park

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The St. Clair County Health Department is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Public Health to offer pop-up COVID-19 testing events next week.

A two-day, drive-in testing event will be held at Southwestern Illinois College on Monday and Tuesday for adults and children above the age of six months. A similar event for adults and children above the age of three will be held Tuesday at Okaw Valley Park in New Athens, Illinois. Testing at both events will be free.

Full details for the events are as follows:

SWIC: Enter from Carlyle Avenue; first right turn; exit Green Mt. Road: Aug. 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Medical professionals will administer nasal swab tests. Individuals must provide a valid phone number to receive results.

Okaw Valley Park: N. Albert A Wilson Memorial Drive, New Athens, Illinois, 62264: Aug 25, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. — Medical professionals will administer throat swab tests: Photo identification is required.

For information about these events, visit the St. Clair County Health Department website here.

If you can't make it to one of the events, the Illinois Department of Public Health offers free walk-up or drive-thru testing at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Capacity is limited and hours of operation are subject to change on a daily basis based on available equipment.

For more information about the community testing in East St. Louis, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.