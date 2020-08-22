Two new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to St. Clair County

Two sites were also announced at Southwestern Illinois College and in New Athens, Illinois earlier this week

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — New COVID-19 testing sites are coming to St. Clair County, Illinois.

According to a press release from St. Clair County, a new testing site will be opened at Dupo Park in Dupo, Illinois on Wednesday, August 26. The site will operate from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. and 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. The site will shut down after August 26.

Adults and children over 3 years of age can be tested using a throat swab.

Testing at this site with or without insurance is free. However, both photo ID and an insurance card must be brought to this site.

Each patient will be notified by the St. Clair County Health Department of their results, which may take up to a week to receive, the county said in a press release.

A drive-thru testing site will also be opened at St. Clair Square Mall by the water tower on the northeast side of the parking lot.

This site will be open on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Adults and children 6 months and older can be tested for the virus using a nasal swab.

A valid phone number must be provided at this testing site. Masks are required in order to be tested.

Anyone tested at this site will be notified of their results over the phone by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Results may take up to a week to receive.

For more information about these testing options, visit the St. Clair County Health Department website or call 618-825-4420.