ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Francois County Health Center is asking anyone who attended a wedding at Heritage Hall in Bonne Terre on March 14 to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Health Center Director Amber Elliot said the event was large it is difficult to know exactly who came into close contact with the confirmed cases that evening.

“We have worked through much of Friday night, but have had difficulty obtaining a full list with contact information. It is also possible that there were people in attendance that were not listed,” Health Center Director, Amber Elliott said.

St. Francois County Emergency Management said all attendees should self-quarantine through March 28 and any attendee who develops fever greater than 100.4 or a cough should call their healthcare provider to be tested. If an attendee develops shortness of breath or becomes urgently ill, they should call their local hospital before arriving, St. Francois County Emergency Management shared on its Facebook.

“The family has stated they have received threats from members of the public. It is a very unfortunate event; however, threatening people won’t help and may even discourage people who are symptomatic from coming forward for testing,” Elliott said.

Officials have not released any other information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES

RELATED: Solider at Fort Leonard Wood tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: FDA approves coronavirus test that produces results in 45 minutes

RELATED: Missouri Gov. Parson announces statewide social distancing order