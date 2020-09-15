St. Francois County to vote on mask mandate

If the order is passed, it would be in effect until the Oct. 22 board of trustee meeting, "unless extended, superseded, or amended in writing"

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The board of trustees for the St. Francois County Health Center is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to vote on a mask mandate.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Centene Center located at 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.

The Emergency Face Covering Order states that the goal of the order is "to ensure people protect themselves and others, particularly those who are vulnerable to poorer outcomes related to COVID-19.”

The order would require anyone over the age of 9 to wear face coverings while at businesses, when outdoors in a public space or when 6 feet of separation isn’t possible.

To view the full order, click here.

