ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis announced it will be adding additional rooms and beds for homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 6, the city is partnering with City Hope St. Louis to manage a 24-hour shelter on the former property of Little Sisters of the Poor on 3225 N. Florissant Rd.

The partnership is under a 60-day agreement, which may be extended, the city said.

Each person who comes to the shelter will undergo an initial health screening before being admitted. The shelter will provide meals and laundry service.

“Our goal is always to get people into housing," said Mayor Lyda Krewson in a press release. "But we recognize that right now, individuals experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable. This is an important, potentially life-saving component of the City’s unprecedented response to COVID-19."

City Hope plans to host life skill programs at the shelter, including workshops on resume writing and job searching, health and wellness and banking. It also plans to provide help for those coping with mental illness, substance abuse and related trauma.

“It is difficult for someone to get their life back together from the street," Krewson said. "I’m encouraged by this partnership because it’s more than just a temporary shelter away from potential exposure to COVID-19. It’s connecting individuals to vital life and health resources."

If you or someone you know needs help with shelter or housing, the city asks you to call 211.

