ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based app, GiftAMeal, announced a plan to provide relief to struggling restaurants and most at-risk people in our society during the coronavirus pandemic.
The mobile app helps provide a meal to someone in need each time a user takes a photo in a partner restaurant. Just two weeks ago, 400,000 meals were provided for those in need.
“A majority of the community members supported through GiftAMeal are children and the elderly. Schools are closing, and children relying on meals normally provided are facing a new challenge as social services scramble to readjust. At the same time, older community members, the most at-risk population for COVID-19, need our support now more than ever,” said Andrew Glantz, founder of GiftAMeal.
To assist local restaurants and those most at-risk in the community, Glantz announced this plan:
- Donation program available for delivery/pickup/offsite customers
- Immediate financial support of hunger relief agencies – $5,000 matching challenge
- Publicity for restaurants undergoing fast changes
- Direct coordination of food donations from restaurants
- Program cost relief for struggling restaurants
“We are so very grateful to GiftAMeal for its innovative approach to providing more people with access to healthy food. Socially-conscious businesses like this are changing the way people approach giving, and the generous support of GiftAMeal is making an impact in our community every day,” said Kristen Wild, executive director of Operation Food Search.
If you need help doing this time, visit Operation Food Search and for more information on GiftAMeal, click here.
