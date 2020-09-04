ST. LOUIS — One thing we could use right now is a break and some time to just take things slow.

Well, the St. Louis Aquarium has the perfect breakfast buddy for that, because who knows more about taking it slow than a tortoise.

On Thursday, you can eat breakfast with Nitro, the aquarium's African Spurred Tortoise, as well as other turtles that live at the aquarium on Facebook Live. Starting at 9:30 a.m., you can join Nitro, his friends and the animal care team that keeps him happy and healthy for a fun and informational breakfast.

You'll learn what Nitro likes to do and eat and other fun facts about his natural habitat. After breakfast, you'll get a do-at-home activity and get a chance to enter an essay contest through the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation's website.

The St. Louis Aquarium has been hosting these breakfasts while their doors are closed to the public.

You can also keep up with all your favorite animals and get an inside look at one of the newest attractions in St. Louis by tuning in for their "QuaranStream" tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

For more information, find the St. Louis Aquarium on Facebook.