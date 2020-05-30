St. Louis Aquarium and wheel to announce reopening date soon

We'll know more soon about when these popular attractions will welcome visitors again!

ST. LOUIS — We’ll soon know when two of St. Louis’ most popular family attractions will reopen their doors.

The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel said they will make an announcement Monday about their reopening date.

The aquarium, wheel and other attractions inside Union Station have been closed since mid-March when restrictions regarding crowd gatherings began to be put in place in the St. Louis area.

The Soda Fountain restaurant reopened when the City of St. Louis eased up on its restriction regarding dine-in services at restaurants.

The city announced larger “cultural institutions” – like the St. Louis Aquarium – can begin reopening on June 8.

It’s still up to each individual location to make their own decision on when it is the right time to allow visitors again. Also, each location has to have their operating plans and procedures approved by the city’s health department.

The Saint Louis Zoo announced it plans to reopen on June 13, with several changes in place. Face masks will be required for most guests. There will limits on the number of people allowed inside and reservations will be required.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is planning to reopen on June 16 and the Saint Louis Science Center plans to welcome back guests on June 20.