Some St. Louis-area communities are way ahead of President Biden's plans for July 4 celebrations

Officials in O'Fallon and Eureka, Missouri are planning Independence Day celebrations that are bigger than barbecues

O'FALLON, Mo. — Thursday night, President Joseph Biden told the nation if Americans continue to be diligent about COVID-19 precautions, we could be back to backyard and neighborhood cook-outs to celebrate Independence Day, July 4.

Some St. Louis-area communities are thinking way bigger than that.

Biden said, “If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July 4 there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or neighborhood and have a cook-out or bar-b-q and celebrate Independence Day.”

O’Fallon, Missouri is planning for Heritage and Freedomfest, a three-day event over July 4 weekend.

Tom Drabelle is O’Fallon’s communications director.

“It is a 3-day event,” said Drabelle. “The first night is family night, a little more toned-down. Parents can bring their kids to ride carnival rides. There are no concerts, that night.”

Then the event really heats up with country singer Dylan Scott, July 3, and the classic rock band, Styx, July 4.

Drabelle was asked about COVID-mitigation techniques.

“We’ve already started planning with the St. Charles County Health Dept. and St. Charles County Ambulance District to develop whatever plans we can to keep people safe in terms of social distancing and masking for the event.”

Drabelle said they will have seven baseball fields here where people can safely spread out and watch the concerts. At this point, O’Fallon is planning for very strict COVID-safety protocols, with the hopes that if conditions continue to improve between now and then, they will be able to scale those back somewhat.

You can expect COVID-mitigation techniques to be updated on the event’s website.

On the Eureka Mayor’s Facebook page, Sean Flower made this announcement, Thursday: “Eureka will have fireworks and a big 4th of July celebration… stay tuned. It’s time to start coming back.”

Flower said, “I’m ready. I think it’s really important that people start trying to do things.”

He was asked if interest people are expressing is support or push-back.