Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

Statewide, the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Missouri reached another record Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force is holding its Friday briefing.

New numbers show hospital admissions increased and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions remained the same.

Dr. Garza called the numbers "very high." In order to bring the numbers down, Dr. Garza said the area has to work to decrease the number of cases.

"It's difficult as we see these numbers continue to climb," Dr. Garza said.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 16.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 37* yesterday to 48 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 43.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 293 yesterday to 296 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 314 yesterday to 304 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 101 yesterday to 85 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 75 yesterday to 79 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from – 37 yesterday to 38 today.

- Across the system hospitals, 64 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,980.

Statewide, the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Missouri reached another record Thursday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was more than triple the benchmark suggested by the World Health Organization.

On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson submitted the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan to the CDC.